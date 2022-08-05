A hundred years ago AUGUST 5, 1922 Archives

Tenali patriots

August 05, 2022 00:32 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 00:32 IST

Srijut Itikala Seoryanarayana, Taluq Congress Secretary and Malladi Subramanyam, Congress worker, Tenali were released from Rajahmundry jail on the 1st instant. They arrived at Guntur the same evening. Friends and lenders of the District received and garlanded them at the station. After an informal Taluk with the Civil Disobedience Committee about jail life, they were taken to Tenali and were received and garlanded by the citizens of Tenali. They were taken in a huge procession through the town. During the procession a welcome address was presented to the heroes in Gandhi Chouk. Both were healthy and cheerful, they expressed their determination to continue the Congress work more vigorously. 

