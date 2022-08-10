Telegraph lines

August 10, 2022 04:17 IST

Simla, Aug. 9: On completion of the telegraph line to Lhasa, the draft telegram to be transmitted over it was a message from His Holiness the Dalai Lama to His Excellency the Viceroy. It ran as follows: On the occasion of connecting Lhasa with the outer world by telegraph, I tender the felicitous greeting to His Majesty the King Emperor, your Excellency and Political Officer, Sikkim. The Tibetan Government cordially thank the Indian Government for help in procuring the material and the loan of skilled staff for constructing the line. We all fervently hope that the line will serve to cement a permanent bond of the already existing friendship between our countries and increase trade between us.

His Excellency replied: The cordial greeting which Your Holiness has addressed me in the first telegram ever despatched from Lhasa has given me much pleasure. The linking of Lhasa by telegraph with the outside world through India is indeed a happy augury for continued strengthening of the bonds of friendship between the countries to their mutual benefit and my Government esteem it a privilege to have been able to assist the Tibetan Government in this memorable achievement.