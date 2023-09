September 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated September 04, 2023 11:34 pm IST

London, September 4: Dealing with the increased imports of China tea which for three months ending August 31st were double the same period for last year, the “Daily Telegraph’s” city correspondent warns the public to exercise the closet scrutiny before buying tea share for investment. He says that while abnormal prices will probably be maintained in the present season, there is an indication that the high retail prices will considerably check consumption.

