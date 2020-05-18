The 11-nation Asian and Pacific conference on Cambodia ended today (May 17, Jakarta) with the setting up of a “task force” of the Foreign Ministers of Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan to initiate action by the United Nations and other countries for an effective solution to the Cambodian situation. The conference, attended by Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Laos, South Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea. Japan, Australia and New Zealand, besides Indonesia, urged in a joint communique that “all foreign troops be withdrawn from Cambodia and hostilities be stopped” and also that all parties respect the sovereignty, neutrality and territorial integrity of Cambodia. Towards this end the members of the 1954 Geneva conference and all interested parties were urged to hold talks to convene an early international conference “to find a just, peaceful and effective solution” to the Cambodian situation. The Foreign Ministers who participated in the conference decided to place their views before the United Nations and apprise all UN members of the gravity of the situation.
fifty years ago May 18, 1970 Archives
‘Task Force’ for Peace in Cambodia
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story