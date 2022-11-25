Tapes fail to record PM’s ‘Dawn’ interview

November 25, 2022 03:10 am | Updated 03:10 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 24: The acting Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan newspaper “Dawn”, Mr. Mazhar Ali Khan, has said that the tape recorder used in the interview which he and his colleague Mr. Najiulla had with the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, did not function. In the article published in his paper on his recent visit to Delhi and Dacca, Mr. Mazhar Ali Khan said that they had kept their note books unopened at the interview, confident that every word of Mrs. Gandhi was being recorded. “On coming out of her room,” he said, “we asked for the Cassette and were informed by a flabbergasted official that for the first time in the history of the Information Department a tape recorder used by the Prime Minister had not functioned and the tape was completely blank.” He writes, “An interesting side light on human nature or the state of Indo-Pakistan relations — is that when, in reply to questions from various people in both India and Pakistan, we explained why our interview had not been published, the first reaction of many of them was “sabotage”. Unless Delhi’s Information Department has been infiltrated by Jan Sangh men (or if the current campaign in India be considered, by CIA agents), it is difficult to understand how or why anyone would dare to tamper with a tape recorder taking down what the Indian Prime Minister had to say...” Explaining the delay in the publication of the interview, Mr. Khan said they had to request Mrs. Gandhi to redictate her answers to their questions.