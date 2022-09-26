Tanaka and Chou agree to normalise relations

Peking, Sept. 25: The Japanese Prime Minister, Mr. Kakuei Tanaka, and the Chinese Prime Minister, Mr. Chou En-lai, agreed in their first round of talks here to-day to normalise relations between Japan and China. Mr. Tanaka, flew into Peking to-day on a historic six-day visit aimed at formally ending a century of hostility between Japan and China. Clear autumn weather prevailed in the Chinese capital as the special aircraft carrying the Japanese Prime Minister touched down. Mr. Tanaka was accompanied by a 51-member delegation. Mr. Chou En-lai heading the reception group, shook hands and exchanged greetings with Mr. Tanaka, the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Peking. Mr. Tanaka, was also greeted on arrival, among others, by the Chinese Foreign Minister, Mr. Chi Peng-fei, Mr. Kuo Mo-jo, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and Honorary President of the China-Japan Friendship Association and Mr. Liao Chen-chi, President of the Association. Mr. Tanaka reviewed a military guard of honour presented by a Chinese unit. From the airport, Mr. Tanaka and party were driven through the main thoroughfare in a procession of cars to the guest house in the western outskirts of Peking where they will be quartered during the visit. Less than an hour before Mr. Tanaka was due to arrive in Peking the Japanese flag was raised this morning in China for the first time since the end of World War II, 27 years ago. Mr. Tanaka became the first Japanese Prime Minister to set foot on the Chinese mainland since World War II.