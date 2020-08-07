Taming the Brahmaputra

07 August 2020 00:05 IST

The floods in Assam have been exceptionally severe this year. They have caused, in addition to epidemics like cholera, serious disruption of communications which brings in its wake a shortage of commodities leading to rising prices. All the plains districts have been flood affected simultaneously and there has been loss of life and property. Even at the best of times the communication links between Assam and the rest of the country are not adequate enough and the need for strengthening them is realised widely. This year the situation was further complicated by a railway strike at the time of the floods. The Army, as usual, has been doing excellent relief work. It is against this background that the importance of successfully implementing flood control measures in the Brahmaputra valley has to be studied. A minimum expenditure of about Rs. 250 crores has been estimated as necessary for such measures really to be effective and only Rs. 35 crores have been allotted for this purpose in the Fourth Plan. All the Governments of the States in the northeast realise the importance of flood control but all of them plead inadequate funds to do anything worthwhile. The new North-Eastern Council should give high priority to the problem but this organisation does not yet seem to be in a position to act decisively on any issue.

