From the Archives (May 28, 1921): Tagore and Non Co-operation

28 May 2021 00:15 IST

Attempts have been made in certain quarters to make political capital out of a few letters written by Dr. Rabindranath Tagore from far-off countries based on a few newspaper cuttings regarding the evils of Non-Co-operation. It has been sought to be made out that the poet is entirely against the movement, disapproves of the very principle of Non-Co-operation and that he, on his return back to the country, will whole-heartedly throw in his weight and influence against the present struggle. We have no doubt as to how soon , and how far, the fond hopes cherished by these enemies of freedom and partners in autocracy, of having found a new and not unworthy ally, will be shattered once the Poet sees everything for himself and learns by direct experience the new born spirit of freedom and sacrifice in his countrymen.

