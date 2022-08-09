Tactful Speaker pacifies all

August 09, 2022 00:15 IST

New Delhi, Aug. 5: The honour of a Minister was partly vindicated, the right of press correspondents to make fair interpretation of proceedings was upheld and members’ sense of good humour ultimately prevailed in the Lok Sabha to-day with the tactful handling by the Speaker of a Congress member who was upset over Friday’s proceedings and the newspaper reports of it the next day. The Congress member, Mr. N.K.P. Salve, wanted to know whether the Speaker had really rebuked the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Raj Bahadur, as made out by a certain newspaper report. He also wanted Mr. Hiren Mukherjee (CPI) to explain what he meant by calling Mr. Raj Bahadur “a cipher”. The Speaker, Mr. Dhillon, said that he had only stated that he wished the Minister had defended him while he was under attack on an earlier day instead of expressing sympathy the day after. He had not rebuked Mr. Raj Bahadur. He would not however be too concerned about what the newspaper account said. Mr. Mukherjee was less obliging. While he was prepared to give “a good chit” to the Minister by saying that he knew him for 29 years to be a pleasant and competent person, he stood by the record of what he had said on Friday. Some members objected to the demand that Mr. Mukherjee should explain the words he had used and Mr. Piloo Mody (Swat.) said the Minister was “not just a cipher but a double cipher”.