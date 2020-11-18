The Swatantra Party has broken away from the electoral alliance it had entered into with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam at the time of the last general elections. Mr. C. Rajagopalachari, founder-leader of the Swatantra Party, has said that his party had to break away from the D.M.K. on account of the latter’s resolve to support the “Indira Congress-cum-communist regime”. Commenting on this, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Mr. M. Karunanidhi, said to-day [November 17] that just as Dronacharya had all his affection and sympathy for the Pandavas though he was fighting them from the side of Kauravas in the Kurukshetra war, he expected that the D.M.K. would have the sympathy and affection of Rajaji – even though he had gone to the other side. Mr. Rajagopalachari has asked his partymen not to support the D.M.K. in the elections to 10 municipalities coming off next month, but to back the party candidates and those of the Congress (0) wherever they oppose the D.M.K., the new Congress and the C.P.I.
From the Archives (November 18, 1970): Swatantra Party ends alliance with DMK
