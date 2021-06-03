Swaran Singh to visit four nations

03 June 2021 00:00 IST

[New Delhi, June 2] Before the Minister for External Affairs, Mr. Swaran Singh, visits the four major world capitals, the Government of India is looking into all aspects of the Bangla Desh problem in greater depth to determine the line he should take in his talks with the American, Soviet, British and French Governments and what the international community could do to ensure a fair deal for the East Bengal people, who do not want to remain any longer under the Pakistani yoke.

Mr. Swaran Singh is leaving for Moscow on Sunday, and he will thereafter go to Bonn, Paris, New York and Washington, before visiting London on his way back home. Bonn and Ottawa are the latest additions to Mr. Swaran Singh’s itinerary, but he is still awaiting word from the Canadian Government about mutually convenient dates for the stopover in Ottawa en route to London.

In the preparatory talks now going on through diplomatic channels with them, the Big Four Powers are reported to have broadly indicated that it should be possible to preserve the political entity of Pakistan as a single State by persuading the Yahya regime to get back to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s six points, which would give East Bengal the substance of separate existence.

