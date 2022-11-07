Suggestions to speed up Sanskrit dictionary project

New Delhi, Nov.6: The Government-aided Sanskrit Dictionary Project should be converted into an agency under the Union Education Ministry, according to a Review Committee appointed to probe into its working. The eight-member committee, headed by Dr. S. Bhattacharya, head of the Sanskrit Department of the Banaras Hindu University, in its report submitted to the Union Government has suggested that the project should not work as a university department or as a part of an institution. The 30-year-old project, started in 1942 and at present being executed by the Deccan College, Poona, with annual grants from the Union Education Ministry, had been having fluctuating fortunes for the past some time. The committee has recommended the appointment of a board of management for the overall control of the various aspects of the project, and a general editor and a managing secretary to speed up its working. In 1942, when the project was undertaken, it was envisaged to be a mere dictionary of inscriptional Sanskrit but later on works on Sanskrit lexicography were also included to make it a comprehensive dictionary, based on the traditional lexicons. A series of 17 lexicons, edited by the staff of the project, were also published as a preparatory work for the dictionary. In 1948, Dr. Renou, a visiting scholar at the Poona College, had, with the help of a committee, prepared a more comprehensive plan of the dictionary of historical principles and had drawn a list of about 2,000 words, excepting the slips from the various branches of Sanskrit, for the dictionary. Government, since then, has appointed three review committees to look into the progress of the project. The present committee, the third, set up in February this year, has found that the first phase of the dictionary relating to the extraction of vocables — about nine million — from the Sanskrit texts has been almost completed and is expected to be ready by October 1974.