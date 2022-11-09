Stunning majority for Nixon

November 09, 2022 04:49 IST

November 09, 2022 04:49 IST

Washington, Nov. 8: Mr. Richard Nixon was re-elected President of the United States yesterday with a stunning margin — when all the votes cast have been finally counted it might very well show that his landslide victory will be the biggest in all American political history. The latest count indicated that Mr. Nixon had won the popular vote in 49 of the 50 States. His Democratic opponent, Mr. George McGovern, who went down to a humiliating defeat, managed to hold only the State of Massachusetts and the tiny District of Columbia. The tally showed that Mr. Nixon has obtained 521 electoral votes as against only 17 for Mr. McGovern. Mr. Nixon’s sweep of the polls was, however, tempered by the set-back his fellow Republicans suffered in the Congressional and gubernatorial elections, which were also held yesterday. The Democrats not only retained their sizable margins in both Houses of Congress as well as the State capitals, but also increased their margins. The Democrats now hold 57 of the 100 seats in the Senate (which is a gain of two seats) and 31 of the 50 State Governorships (gain of one). In the Lower House the Republicans have cut into the Democrats majority slightly, but the Democrats will still have a majority of over 60 seats in that chamber.