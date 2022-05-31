Study calls for protection to pressmen

New York, May 30: An independent task force on press freedom in the United States says that “new and potentially corrosive frictions” have arisen between the Government and news media, posing a threat to the free flow of information. The 11-man task force, including judges, journalists and lawyers, said yesterday that questions posed by publication last June of the Pentagon papers remained unresolved and warranted broad re-examination. The task force also called for tougher laws to protect newsmen’s sources, an end to the practice of police posing as newsmen and extension of all news privileges to the underground press. The 193-page report was prepared by the Twentieth Century Fund task force on the Government and the press after a 10-month study ending last November. The final version included a 56-page background report by Mr. Fred P. Graham, who covers the Supreme Court for The New York Times. The task force was headed by Mr. Robert Williamson, former Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. It said that the “present tension” between the Government and press was brought into focus over the past two years by a series of Government subpoenas aimed at compelling newsmen to reveal news sources. “These subpoenas have raised in the clearest form the central issue: that the Government’s law enforcement efforts — particularly those directed at political radicals — are taking forms that pose a serious threat to the confidence between journalists and their sources, thus reducing the free flow of information to the public,” the report said.