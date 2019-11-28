The strange phenomenon of a Chief Minister offering Satyagraha against the errant ways of his own government is to come off as scheduled from Monday next, notwithstanding the ominous warnings of his Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Jyoti Basu. The Gandhian protest is against the continuing lawlessness and violence in West Bengal whose Home Minister is the Marxist leader, Mr. Basu. The provocation is certainly there for some kind of action against the wave of terror sweeping not only the countryside but factories, collieries and even educational institutions. Arson, inter-party killings, gheraos, forcible seizure of land and murder of jotedars have been allowed to become a regular feature of life under the Marxist-dominated regime. Even as Mr. Basu took objection to the Union Home Minister describing the situation in West Bengal as “serious” and blandly asserted that there was “nothing wrong” in the law and order situation, fresh reports of political goondaism and murder were being received. The common factor in most of these fatal clashes among groups of workers or other sections of the people is the Marxists or their supporters, using violence to capture labour unions or for sheer political vendetta.
Strange Satyagraha(From an Editorial)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 12:05:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/strange-satyagrahafrom-an-editorial/article30099749.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.