Stolen airline tickets in U.S.

18 March 2021 00:12 IST

[New York] Airlines and law enforcement agencies around the world are trying to combat a growing traffic in stolen airline tickets that has reaped huge profits for racketeers on the East and West Coasts (of the U.S.). The airlines say they have lost millions of dollars to well-organised groups that steal blank tickets from travel agencies and airline offices and then sell them to bargain-hunting travellers, often at less than half the regular fare. “The word has gone out that an airline ticket is a very negotiable item,” Mr. Oscar B. Parker, director of security for Eastern Airlines, said in an interview. “People know that when you are trying to board 200 people in half an hour, you don’t always check the tickets as much as you should.” Last year, slightly more than 28,000 blank tickets were stolen in the United States alone. The authorities believe that many were discarded by criminal intent only on a travel agency’s cash. But they know that thousands of others were used for travel throughout the world.

