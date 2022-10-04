Sri Lanka to buy Indian films again

October 04, 2022 00:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Madras, Oct. 3: Sri Lanka will purchase 40 to 60 Indian films, ending a virtual one-year-old stalement in the motion picture trade between the two countries. Negotiations in this connection have almost been finalised following the visit of a three-member delegation from Sri Lanka, which stayed in Madras for ten days, met producers, witnessed several pictures and held discussions with the Industry’s representatives. Sri Lanka had been a traditional market for Indian films and India’s foreign exchange earnings had ranged form Rs. 50 lakhs to Rs. 60 lakhs. The import of Indian films into Sri Lanka is now channelised through the State-owned Film Corporation. There has been no import of Indian films by Sri Lanka from the beginning of this year. Speaking at a reception given by the Film Producers Guild of South India here to-day, the leader of the delegation, Mr. L. Priyasena, Chairman of the State Film Corporation of Sri Lanka, said the Corporation, formed recently with a capital of Rs. 10 millions, was new to the business and had hence to be cautious in its dealings. The Corporation could not afford to take risks in the initial stages. He urged the Indian producers to bear with them for some time. “We need your films to service our theatres but remember our difficulties,” he said. Dr. D.B. Nihalsingha, General Manager of the Corporation, said that in future, Sri Lanka said would make regular purchases of Indian films.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app