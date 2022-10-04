Sri Lanka to buy Indian films again

Madras, Oct. 3: Sri Lanka will purchase 40 to 60 Indian films, ending a virtual one-year-old stalement in the motion picture trade between the two countries. Negotiations in this connection have almost been finalised following the visit of a three-member delegation from Sri Lanka, which stayed in Madras for ten days, met producers, witnessed several pictures and held discussions with the Industry’s representatives. Sri Lanka had been a traditional market for Indian films and India’s foreign exchange earnings had ranged form Rs. 50 lakhs to Rs. 60 lakhs. The import of Indian films into Sri Lanka is now channelised through the State-owned Film Corporation. There has been no import of Indian films by Sri Lanka from the beginning of this year. Speaking at a reception given by the Film Producers Guild of South India here to-day, the leader of the delegation, Mr. L. Priyasena, Chairman of the State Film Corporation of Sri Lanka, said the Corporation, formed recently with a capital of Rs. 10 millions, was new to the business and had hence to be cautious in its dealings. The Corporation could not afford to take risks in the initial stages. He urged the Indian producers to bear with them for some time. “We need your films to service our theatres but remember our difficulties,” he said. Dr. D.B. Nihalsingha, General Manager of the Corporation, said that in future, Sri Lanka said would make regular purchases of Indian films.

