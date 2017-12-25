Soviet youth in government’s protection

The Soviet youth Aziz Ouloug-Zade this evening [December 24, New Delhi] walked out of the American Embassy and placed himself under the protection of the Government of India. Prior to his release, the correspondence exchanged between him and the American Ambassador, Mr. Chester Bowles, was released. In his letter, the Soviet youth expressed his desire to go to an English-speaking country and never to return to the Soviet Union. He also expressed his preference for the United Kingdom. Mr. Bowles, in his reply this morning, told him that the Government of India had assured that he would be given “a safe and secure accommodation for sufficient time” for him to communicate his own wishes regarding his future residence. The U.S. Ambassador also pointed out that the Indian authorities would not force Aziz Ouloug-Zade to go to any country contrary to his wishes. The Ambassador also told the Soviet youth that the representatives of the United Kingdom had assured that they would provide him asylum in their country. The Soviet youth wanted the assistance of a lawyer to understand the Indian laws under which he would be kept in India. The Soviet youth is now with the External Affairs Ministry and after a short interval he would be allowed to go wherever he wishes.