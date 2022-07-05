S.&N. Korea agree on reunification

Tokyo, July 4: As a result of secret negotiations held in Seoul and Pyongyang recently, South and North Korea to-day announced the first major breakthrough since the Korean war of 20 years ago towards a peaceful reunification of the divided country. A comprehensive joint communique released simultaneously by both sides this morning shows that they have reached an important and far-reaching agreement on a wide range of subjects all intended to bring about the main goal of reuniting the country which has remained divided ever since 1945. The most important point in the joint communique is the fact that North Korea, as well as South Korea, have solemnly agreed to renounce the use of force to bring about the mutually desired goal of reunification which is to be sought through peaceful negotiations. This is a major achievement because this is the first time that North Korea has formally agreed to renounce the use of force to bring about reunification. The agreement followed the visit paid to North Korean capital of Pyongyang by the Director of South Korea’s Central Intelligence Agency, Mr. Hu-Rak-Lee from May 2 to 5 last which was reciprocated by a visit to Seoul of North Korea’s Second Vice Premier, Mr. Sung Chul Park, acting on behalf of the Director of Organisation and Guidance Department, Mr. Young Joo Kim from May 29 to June 1.