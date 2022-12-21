December 21, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Rangoon, Dec. 20: Sir Reginald Craddock in his farewell message to Burma, says that hitherto critical newspapers have published very appreciative comments on his work and he wishes all people of Burma to know that he IS leaving with none but kindly thoughts. Differences of opinion have existed but they have been almost all happily solved. He has always been anxious to get Burma and Burmans moving and is glad to think they are now doing so. He is confident that people of Burma will move in the right direction and expressES thanks for the kindness he has received from them. A very successful garden party was given at the Dalhousie Park by Rangoon citizens this afternoon in honour of the departing Lient-Governor.