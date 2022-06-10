Silver Market

London, June 9: Montague’s weekly report says: For months past Chinese internal politics have really been the dominating factor in price of silver. Contest for supremacy there perhaps less affects silver than changing seasons do; but war operations unsettle public confidence. The hope is revived that General Wu-Pei-Fu’s apparent success in the political arena will lead to the establishment of a stable government in which the tendency to heard will diminish inasmuch as the Chinese are not hoarders by nature. It will also remove the hindrances of crops. The news has already induced Chinese exchange speculators to reverse their operations and sell silver here. Hence a fairly rapid descent of prices early in the week. The market now shows a somewhat uncertain tendency owing to the fact that conflicting orders from China are often received on the same day. Indian Bazaars are only nibbling and America is holding off supplies while Continent is poor seller.