SHIPPING TRADE — From the Archives — 100 years, from The Hindu, October 10, 1923 

October 10, 2023 12:18 am | Updated October 09, 2023 11:43 pm IST

(REUTER’S SPECIAL SERVICE)

LONDON, Oct. 9.

A big decrease in British shipbuilding is shown in Lloyd’s register for the quarter ended September 30th, when 1,271,900 tons were being constructed in Great Britain and Ireland, a decrease of 67,600 compared with June 30th and 3,96,000 compared with a year ago. Morevover the total includes 2,42,000 on which work has been suspended for a long time or in abeyance, owing to shipyard dispute. Thus the tonnage actually being constructed is only 1,029,000, the lowest on record for nearly fourteen years. The tonnage launched during the quarter was 66,000 compared with 280,000 for the second quarter of the year and only 29 vessels with a tonnage of 111,000 have been commenced compared with 72 vessels and 201,000 tons in the June quarter. 1,029,000 tons are actually being constructed abroad a decrease if 50,000 compared, with the June quarter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT