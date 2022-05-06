Sericulture experiments in Kollegal

It is a well-known fact that Kollegal Taluk is a silk-producing centre. Silk worms are reared in many of the villages, the silk is spun into yarn and exported to various parts of the country. As for the weaving industry, it is carried on a very small scale in Kollegal town. It is also to be noted that whereas Kollegal exports a large quantity of indigenous silk, it also imports a quantity of foreign silk. To improve the silk industry in the Taluk by supplying disease-free seeds to the reares, Government some years ago employed a subordinate officer of the Entomological department for the purpose and to educate the public in the matter of rearing on the most modern principles. The industry has been carried on in Kollegal for a very long time and the people are from long experience entitled to speak with some authority on the subject. With due deference to the abilities, qualifications and sincerity of purpose of experts, it cannot but be stated that their methods are partly at least experimental.