Schooner escaped from cyclone

Calcutta, May 22: The schooner which has caught in the cyclone in which the “Okara” was lost has arrived in Calcutta. She was on voyage from Akyab to Colombo and was overtaken by cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. She was loaded with bags of paddy and had a crew of twenty. Rendered almost helpless by the storm she drifted to Contai and lay at anchor there. Seven of her lascars went ashore in a jolly boat, but before the boat reached the shore it capsized and threw the occupants into the water one of whom was badly injured and was removed to the hospital. People of the locality who at first took the men to be survivors of the ill-fated “Okara” gave them shelter.