HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schooner escaped from cyclone
Premium

May 23, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Calcutta, May 22: The schooner which has caught in the cyclone in which the “Okara” was lost has arrived in Calcutta. She was on voyage from Akyab to Colombo and was overtaken by cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. She was loaded with bags of paddy and had a crew of twenty. Rendered almost helpless by the storm she drifted to Contai and lay at anchor there. Seven of her lascars went ashore in a jolly boat, but before the boat reached the shore it capsized and threw the occupants into the water one of whom was badly injured and was removed to the hospital. People of the locality who at first took the men to be survivors of the ill-fated “Okara” gave them shelter.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.