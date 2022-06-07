Save intellectuals

Santiniketan, June 6: Dr. Rabindranath Tagore has received a most urgent appeal from Professor Vinogradoff from Oxford University on behalf of the intellectuals of Russia, who are threatened with destruction from starvation. It says the whole higher life of Russia is in danger and the spiritual less to humanity will be terrible to contemplate if this starvation of intellectuals continues, but it may be still possible to avert this ultimate disaster. Dr. Rabindranath Tagore has been asked to form a committee in India to collect subscriptions on behalf of starving Russian intellectuals. This will be done as soon as possible. Meanwhile donations may be sent to Dr. Rabindranath Tagore, Santiniketan, Bengal, who will personally acknowledge them and forward them to Professor Vinogradoff at Oxford.