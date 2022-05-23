‘Satyagrahis at fault’

The Director of Information has issued a lengthy note regarding the situation at Mulshi Petha where the Tata Co., are encountering opposition to their Hydro-Electric Scheme, in the course of which, after enumerating the generous terms offered to Mavlas in exchange for their lands, the Director says it should be noted that no question as to the reasonableness of the compensation paid has arisen. The whole agitation was directed towards embarrassing Government and the company by urging cultivators not to give up their land at any price whatsoever. This agitation has latterly led to collisions between coolies employed by the Tata Power Company and bands of people who have endeavoured to interrupt progress of work by methods which they euphemistically call those of passive resistance. A certain section of the press has devoted a great deal of space to untrue and misleading accounts of events of the past few weeks and endeavours have been made to show that Government by its officers had aided and abetted assault and outrage upon inoffensive villagers who were quietly and peacefully endeavouring to persuade the Tata Power Company to cease its operations. This is quite incorrect.