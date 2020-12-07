A G.G. writes in the “Daily News” :—
When I was in Germany last summer, I was talking one day with the British Consul stationed in one of the principal cities. He was a laughing philosopher whose cynicism was touched with a geniality that made even his indignation good natured. He was contemptuous of the fatuous policy of the Allies and of this country which was bringing the Continent daily to deeper ruin, but he entertained no illusions about England or about appeals to its conscience. “The war has killed the conscience of Europe,” he said, “and there’ll be no change for the better until your people discover that Satanism does not pay”.
It was a severe judgment, but no one who has tried to keep humane and reasonable ideas alive, during the flood of Satanism that has poured over the world in the last half-dozen years, will be disposed to disagree about the futility of appeals to the moral sense. Dean Inge’s view of incurable badness, stupidity and unteachableness of human nature seems unanswerable in the light of contemporary history.
