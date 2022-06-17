Sastri’s mission

June 17, 2022 02:05 IST

Mr. Sastri’s performances have been in no way creditable either to himself or the people whom he pretends to represent. He has indulged in a great deal of wild and irresponsible talk in the course of his speeches in the important centres of Australia. Explaining the object of his mission to the Australians, he pointed out that India did not object to the “White Australia” policy, and that she only wanted that resident Indians should be accorded better treatment. The obvious implication of this amazing statement is that Australia can impose any disabilities she desires on Indian immigration. Even in the modest demands he makes Mr. Sastri is not in a particular hurry and only in course of time when probably Australians will better realise the essential reasonableness of the cause he so nobly espouses, are the Indians to be accepted as equal citizens with full franchise rights!