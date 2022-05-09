Sarojini Naidu’s speech

Amritsar, May 2: Addressing a mammoth gathering of twenty five to thirty thousand men and women of the Panjab assembled in the Market of Batala Srimati Sarojini Naidu, in the course of a thrilling oration in Urdu, said for three long years she had been restless to see her suffering Panjabi brothers. She had suffered in their suffering; she had partaken of their agony. Today after the lapse of three years, her wounds were still fresh. When she was away in England, she considered herself unlucky that she could not go on a pilgrimage to the Jallianwalla Bagh. But she did not think, for one moment of mourning for those living martyrs who had quitted this earth for Swarga (heaven). She could not weigh her grief in the scales that grief was so overwhelming. She did not know how to console them, what consolation could she offer their crumpled hearts, what balm could she lay on their lacerated wounds?