Salvation Army officer attacked

07 April 2021 23:44 IST

[Tinnevelly, April 7] Details are to hand of an unpleasant episode that occurred a few days ago at Suchindram, a populous village in South Travancore, which is the seat of an important Hindu shrine. While a European officer of the Salvation Amry staff, Captain Eden (Devapriyan) with a European lady named Mrs. L.B. Clarke in the side-car was motor-cycling through the public street in front of the local temple, a number of persons deliberately obstructed their passage with a barricade of country carts and severely assaulted the officer, and, it is said, also maltreated the lady. Major Richardson, Commander of the Salvation Army, reported the matter to the Dewan of Travancore who directed the District Magistrate and Divisional Magistrate to proceed to the scene and hold an enquiry. The officers have taken a deposition from the complainant and it is understood and is said that nearly fifty persons are concerned in the assault. The public version of the incident is that the officer in question, contrary to custom and despite public protest, persisted in riding through the street in front of the temple and he took along with him some outcaste converts.

