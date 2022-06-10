S. African white students defy ban

Johannesburg, June 9: More than 1,000 white university students defied a Government ban on public gathering yesterday by assembling on a pavement just outside their campus here. A barricade of motor vehicles, including a minibus carrying a banner “students representative council” was placed across the main entrance to the white University of the Witwatersrand. The only police in sight at the time were a small group of plainclothes officers on a traffic island in the road outside the entrance. These moves followed a general assembly of students, the university Senate and the council in a campus building. A resolution was passed affirming the right of university students and other citizens “to express peacefully by public assembly and procession their opinions on matters of public policy and their right thereby to seek public support for opinions thus expressed.” It was estimated that about 6,000 students were present at the general assembly. The resolution also expressed “extreme distress and indignation at the violent measures taken by the Government” against peaceful assemblies. South African University staff and Senate members have also joined the nation-wide Student-Government confrontation which has raged over the past two weeks.