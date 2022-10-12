Russia to give India samples of moon rocks

Oct. 11: The USSR Academy of Sciences to-day agreed to give India samples of moon rocks brought by Soviet automatic probes Luna 16 and 20. An Indian scientist will come here shortly to take delivery of the samples, which will be analysed and studied by a team of scientists led by Dr. D. Lal of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Bombay. This is part of the collaboration agreement finalised between the USSR Academy and the Indian Academy of Sciences. The visiting delegation of the Indian Academy also presented wide-ranging proposals for joint research and study, which the Soviet side accepted. These include deep seismic sounding projects, geomagnetic studies, development of high-yielding cotton, plasma physics, crystal growth, marine processes by the use of radioisotopes, development of metallurgical techniques and processes, cryogenics, laser system, the structure of the material and mineral exploration. The proposals involve the exchange of scientists. The academics also agreed to hold joint symposia in India and the Soviet Union on a variety of themes.