August 07, 2023 05:44 am | Updated 02:06 am IST

Thousand homeless

From Our Own Correspondent

Benares, August 6

The Ganges is in high floods here. At Nagra the palatial buildings of Shiva Prasad Gupta are completely islanded and the ground floor is under water. At Dashashwamedah Ghat the water has reached the public road completely covering the all high steps and platforms. Such floods in Benares are very rare. Reports from Etawah show tha Chambal and Jumna rivers have also overflooded the banks. The former rendered thousands of people homeless. Thousands of cattle are carried in the flood and the plight of men is most pathetic. Eye-witness describes that thousands of people were being carried away by the flood current and men, women and children were crying aloud for help and protection while they were drifting in high floods and holding and clinging fast to whatever wood or beam or uprooted branches or bundle of dry grass they found in the strong current for imminent safety. But their pathetic cries for help were scarcely responded to as banks had become as desolate as anything. At Etawah proper, though the town is situated on a very high level, water has risen to an enormous height ad reached the record for the last 35 or 40 years. At Etawah, the Sanskrit Pustakounati Sabha, the greatest library of Sanskrit manuscripts and bibliography situated as it is on the Jamuna, though on a higher level, is also under water.

