Retrenchment in Bengal

August 01, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 31, 2023 11:21 pm IST

Calcutta, July 31: According to the “Statesman” a statement has been prepared by the Government of Bengal showing the action taken in regard to the recommendations of the Bengal Retrenchment Committee. The paper says that many of the suggestions involving drastic cuts in the expenditure have been rejected including that for the abolition of the Police Department and the retrenchment in Educational Department. Several posts in the Public Health Department have been abolished. It has been decided to retain the Governor’s Bodyguard and the recommendation regarding the biannual exodus of the Government to Darjeeling has not been accepted.

