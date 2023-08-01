HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retrenchment in Bengal
Premium

August 01, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Calcutta, July 31: According to the “Statesman” a statement has been prepared by the Government of Bengal showing the action taken in regard to the recommendations of the Bengal Retrenchment Committee. The paper says that many of the suggestions involving drastic cuts in the expenditure have been rejected including that for the abolition of the Police Department and the retrenchment in Educational Department. Several posts in the Public Health Department have been abolished. It has been decided to retain the Governor’s Bodyguard and the recommendation regarding the biannual exodus of the Government to Darjeeling has not been accepted.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.