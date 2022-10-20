Bombay, Oct. 18: The question whether it is legal or not on the part of railway company to reserve third class compartment for European and Anglo-Indians was finally disposed of by the Bombay High Court to-day, when Justice Marten heard a reference made by the Acting Chief Justice in the case against one Narayan Goote. It will be recalled that the accused was convicted and sentenced by the First Class Magistrate of East Khandesh to pay a fine of Rs. 5 for travelling in the above-mentioned reserved compartment... Justice Marten held that railway authorities had general powers to reserve compartments and that the accused having failed to prove that the authorities showed undue preference in the present case, his Lordship would not interfere in the lower court’s order of conviction and fine.
a hundred years ago, OCTOBER 20, 1922 Archives
Reserving Railway compartments
