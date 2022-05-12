A hundred years ago, MAY 12, 1922 Archives
Repression at Bellary
Bellary, May 10: The following order dated 5-5-22 of the District Magistrate of Bellary under section 112 C.P.C. has been served on Mr. B. Bhima Rao: Whereas I am informed that Mr. B. Bhima Rao has contravened the provisions of sections 108-B C.P.C. by circulating matter the publication of which is punishable under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code, to wit, a leaflet whereof a copy is attached hereto, I call on the said Mr. B. Bhima Rao to show cause why he could not be called upon to execute a bond himself in the sum of Rs. 1,000 with two sureties each for a like amount to be of good behaviour for a period of one year.
