A hundred years ago, MAY 12, 1922 Archives

Repression at Bellary

Bellary, May 10: The following order dated 5-5-22 of the District Magistrate of Bellary under section 112 C.P.C. has been served on Mr. B. Bhima Rao: Whereas I am informed that Mr. B. Bhima Rao has contravened the provisions of sections 108-B C.P.C. by circulating matter the publication of which is punishable under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code, to wit, a leaflet whereof a copy is attached hereto, I call on the said Mr. B. Bhima Rao to show cause why he could not be called upon to execute a bond himself in the sum of Rs. 1,000 with two sureties each for a like amount to be of good behaviour for a period of one year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
From the Archives
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2022 12:32:31 am | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/repression-at-bellary/article65404599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY