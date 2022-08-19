A hundred years ago, AUGUST 19, 1922 Archives
Reparations
No progress has been made in the discussions of treasury officials with Parmentier regarding the payment of French debt to America. The latter’s invitation to France to send a representative to negotiate was framed in the belief that the envoy would be empowered to state what France was prepared to do to meet her obligations whereas Parmentier is only able to present figures which were obtainable from other sources relating to France’s financial position.
