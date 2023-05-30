ADVERTISEMENT

Reparation payments
May 30, 2023 12:15 am | Updated May 29, 2023 11:00 pm IST

Leafield (Oxford), midnight, May 29: In the House of Commons today, a question was asked whether the future of any works in the occupied territory of Germany by the French had any effect on the delivery of reparation dues to this country. The President of the Board of Trade replied that the British Government had taken such action as appeared desirable to avoid interruption of delivery of reparation dues. Satisfactory assurances had been given by the French Government and facilities were being accorded on the spot by French authorities.

