January 30, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST

Lucknow, Jan. 29: The announcement regarding the release of political prisoners in the United Provinces was made by Sir William Maris in his first address to the Legislative Council this afternoon. The speech which was, frequently applauded, reviewed briefly the administrative problems. The Governor in announcing the amnesty remarked that he loved peace and quiet and that in his opinion the Province had before it a period of recuperation and quiet growth. It was possible that a fraction of released prisoners would be back to the old game of agitation, but this time the Government was richer by past experience and would know how to act.