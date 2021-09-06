Refugees’ return: Nepal backs India

06 September 2021 00:13 IST

A joint communique issued at the end of the three-day visit of the External Affairs Minister, Mr. Swaran Singh to Nepal said the Nepalese Prime Minister, Mr. Kirtinidhi Bista had noted the social and economic implications to India as a result of facing the problem of millions of refugees from East Bengal. The communique was released at a press conference addressed by Mr. Swaran Singh prior to his departure for New Delhi. The communique was signed by Mr. Swaran Singh and Mr. Bista, who is also in charge of Foreign Affairs. It said the two leaders had discussed in depth relations between the two countries in various fields. They reiterated their mutual respect for and interest in each other’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. The communique emphasised the age-old close links between the two countries in various fields and stressed the need for further strengthening them “to their mutual benefit”. Mr. Swaran Singh appreciated the all-round progress made by Nepal under the wise guidance of King Mahendra.

