Record drilling in floor of Arabian sea

May 16, 2022 00:15 IST

Boston, May 15: An international team of oceanographic scientists reported on Wednesday experimental drilling on the floor of the Arabian sea penetrated deeper than anywhere in the world — 1,300 metres under the ocean floor. The record depth was at the site in the northwest section of the sea under 3,534 metres of water. The report also disclosed finding an area in the Red Sea of hot brine pools with underlying sediments containing gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc. The expedition discovered a submarine ridge at least 480 km long off the coast of southeast Arabia, and indications that the origin of the Red Sea was more complex than believed previously. The findings were announced at the Museum of Science by officials of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, which participated along with Columbia, University of Miami, University of Washington and the Scripps Institute of Oceanography, La Jolla, California.