The East German lobby in Delhi, which has been campaigning hard over the years for Indian recognition of the German Democratic Republic, has become active again following reports that there is now a good chance of ratification by the West German Bundestag of the non-aggression treaties with Poland and the Soviet Union. Despite increasing pressure from the left-wing of the Congress Party, the Government of India has been deferring recognition of East Germany until these treaties which open the way for a detente in Europe are ratified by Bonn. But now that the two Germanys have initialled the Four Power agreement signed last year by the United States, Britain, France and the Soviet Union for keeping open the access routes to West Berlin — and the principal Opposition party in the West German Bundestag, the Christian Democratic Union, has given a go-ahead for ratification of the treaties with Poland and the Soviet Union — the advocates of Indian recognition of East Germany are stepping up their campaign in Delhi. The Congress left-wing which favours early recognition has been maintaining that there is already an understanding with East Germany that India will take the necessary action to place its relations with the two Germanys on an equal footing as soon as West Germany has ratified its treaties with Poland and the Soviet Union.