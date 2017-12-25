Reception to President-elect of the Congress.

Mrs. [Annie] Besant, President-elect of the 32nd session of the Indian National Congress, arrived here [Calcutta] this afternoon [December 24] at 2.30 P.M., by Madras mail. On arrival she was received by Rai Baikuntanath Sen Bahadur, Chairman of the Reception Committee, and other office-bearers and members of the Reception Committee. There was a very large gathering on the platform who gave Mrs. Besant an enthusiastic ovation. She was put in a carriage drawn by 12 horses and taken in procession to the residence of Kaviraj Upendra Nath Sen where she will remain during her stay in Calcutta. The processional route was gaily decorated with buntings, festoons and flags of red and green. There were arches constructed at various places and the procession was led by hundreds of volunteers who carried Home Rule flags. Thousands of people were gathered on both sides of the route and cheered Mrs. Besant as her carriage was passing. The arrangements made by the police for the direction of traffic and the careful manner in which the Reception Committee made arrangements for the reception contributed largely to the success of the function. Mrs. Sarojini Naidu and a strong contingent of Madras delegates also arrived to-day. During the journey Mrs. Besant was given ovations at various stations by a large number of people gathered for the purpose.