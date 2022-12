December 23, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 01:42 am IST

London, Dec. 21: Irregulars infesting the Louggh district, warring against road and railway traffic, held up the Belfast to Dublin mail train six miles south of Dundalk, last night and ordered passengers out. They sprinkled coaches with petrol and switched blazing the train on to up line where it proceeded with full speed towards Dromin and collided with a goods train with armed engine from Dublin bearing munitions for the Free State forces at Dundalk.

ADVERTISEMENT