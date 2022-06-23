Re-making of Europe

Sir Fredrick Whyte delivered last night an interesting lecture on the “Remaking of Europe”. After giving an account of Europe immediately before the war in 1914 Sir Fredrick Whyte said that the shock of the war resulted in the disintegration of two great states, Russia and Austria-Hungary which politically were in a state of unstability when the two countries entered the great war. The stable states like Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy had survived the great shock. While all nations had in common economic difficulties awaiting solution, the real problem of remaking of Europe was the remaking of Russia and the Little Entente which had sprung upon the ruins of the Empire of Austria-Hungary. The solution lay in politicians understanding the unity of civilisation as some thing above old conceptions of national sovereignty and taking to the problem of reconstruction through an international organisation like the League of Nations.