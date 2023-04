April 24, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

The receipts of loose cotton at spinning mills at the Madras Presidency from February 4, 1923 to April 14, 1923 amounted to 48,654 bales of 400 lb. lint against an estimate of 4,42,800 bales of the total drop of 1922-23. The receipts in the corresponding period of the previous year were only 25,240 bales. 17,819 bales mainly of pressed cotton were received at spinning mills and 10,997 bales were exported by sea, while 4,694 bales were imported by sea, mainly by Bombay.