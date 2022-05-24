Ramzan in jails

Simla, May 23: A Communique states: It does not appear to be known generally that Mahomedan prisoners in the Punjab jails enjoy facilities for keeping their fast of Ramzan, provided that their physical condition permits of their doing so. While keeping the fast they are permitted to receive the whole of their daily rations at the evening meal and are allowed to keep the whole or any portion thereof in their wards, cells or other compartments for consumption on the following morning. The dal given with the daily ration is varied. As far as possible prisoners who have been placed in the special class by the convicting Courts received a superior scale of diet. An ample supply of water is kept in gharas in their cells or wards for use at night. Prisoners are not required to do any work between 12 noon and 2 p.m. during the summer months. All prisoners are allowed to perform their devotions during the midday rest and while locked up at night. There is thus no difficulty in the way of saying the tara with prayers at night.