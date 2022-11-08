Ramnad Maniaswathanthrams

November 07, 2022 21:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Their Lordships delivered judgment to-day in an application for leave to appeal to the Privy Council filed by the Rajah of Ramnad against the judgment of the full Bench delivering his claim for maniaswathanthrams.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was contended for the respondents (tenants) that the amount in dispute so far as they were concerned was very small being about Rs. 400 in one case and Rs. 600 in another, that no leave to appeal ought to be granted and if leave was granted at all, the appellant should be asked to pay the cost of the tenants in any event.

Their Lordships held that the High Court had no power to impose any condition on the appellant as to the payment of costs, but considering that the amount involved was a very small one so far as the tenants were concerned, they in their discretion, declined to grant the leave asked for.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. A. Krishnaswamy Iyer instructed by Mr. P.S. Chandrasekara Iyer appeared for the petitioner and Mr. C.V. Anantakrishna Iyer for the respondents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app