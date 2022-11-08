Ramnad Maniaswathanthrams

Their Lordships delivered judgment to-day in an application for leave to appeal to the Privy Council filed by the Rajah of Ramnad against the judgment of the full Bench delivering his claim for maniaswathanthrams.

It was contended for the respondents (tenants) that the amount in dispute so far as they were concerned was very small being about Rs. 400 in one case and Rs. 600 in another, that no leave to appeal ought to be granted and if leave was granted at all, the appellant should be asked to pay the cost of the tenants in any event.

Their Lordships held that the High Court had no power to impose any condition on the appellant as to the payment of costs, but considering that the amount involved was a very small one so far as the tenants were concerned, they in their discretion, declined to grant the leave asked for.

Mr. A. Krishnaswamy Iyer instructed by Mr. P.S. Chandrasekara Iyer appeared for the petitioner and Mr. C.V. Anantakrishna Iyer for the respondents.